No threat to government, will present budget, says HD Kumaraswamy

Many BJP leaders had stated that many disgruntled Congress MLAs were not in touch with their party leaders and the government is unlikely to survive.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the BJP leaders claim that the coalition government will collapse before the presentation of the state budget on February 8, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said there was no threat to his government and he was in touch with all MLAs, including the disgruntled Congress legislators who are not in touch with their party leaders. 

“I will present the budget ... let there be no doubt about it.  We are aware of the BJP’s efforts and we are also capable of dealing with it,” he added. “Some people are spreading such reports. Our government is stable and will complete its full term,” he said.Responding to senior BJP leader and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda’s claim that the government will collapse, the CM said, “Sadananda Gowda seems to be dreaming about it.” 

Many BJP leaders had stated that many disgruntled Congress MLAs were not in touch with their party leaders and the government is unlikely to survive. “I would like to tell the BJP leaders that every day is not Sunday. They did everything in power by promising legislators’ that their constituencies will be adopted (for development). Now it is very difficult for them,” he said referring to BJP’s alleged attempts to contact Congress MLAs. “I am very focused on presenting a good budget and not worried about anything,” he said. 

Okay to be a tragic hero, says HDK 

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has been known to shed a tear or get emotional, on many occasions. “I am an emotional person and sometimes that helps,” the CM said on Monday, when asked about his emotional outbursts, including offers to step down. Asked if he considers himself a tragic hero, the CM said, “It is okay to be a tragic hero. People accept even tragic heroes. Many have a preference for tragic movies. These are all emotional issues and people accept them.”

HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka Budget

