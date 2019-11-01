DK Shivakumar admitted to Bengaluru Apollo Hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Congress strongman DK Shivakumar was rushed to Apollo Hospitals at 6:30 pm on Friday after he complained of backache and extreme fatigue. He was kept under observation till late in the evening after which the doctors decided to admit him as an inpatient.

It can be recalled that when he was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi, he was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he had even undergone an angiogram after he complained of chest pain and discomfort.

His health complaints started after he participated in a Rajyotsava programme.

Sources close to Shivakumar said he has been suffering from Thyroid, Hypertension and Hypoglycemia for more than a decade.