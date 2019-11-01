WATCH | Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya escapes unhurt as ox runs into crowd

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Honnali BJP MLA M P Renukacharya escaped unhurt when an ox ran about among the crowd during a bull scaring competition, which is known as Hori Habba, at Dodderi village in Honnali taluk on Friday. The competition was organised as part of Deepavali festival celebration.

Renukacharya came to the village to witness the competition and the villagers welcomed him and lifted him on their shoulder. This is when an ox ran towards the crowd very close to Renukacharya while he was still lifted by the villagers.

However, Renukacharya escaped unhurt in the incident while a few others sustained minor injuries. Davanagere ZP in-charge president Surendra Naik was also present during the mishap. A video of the incident went viral in social media.