Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa urges people from different regions to learn Kannada

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa hoisted the Kannada flag along with the Indian tri-colour and received salute from the parade.

Published: 01st November 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari during the Kannada Rajyothsava procession in Mysuru on Friday.

Idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari during the Kannada Rajyothsava procession in Mysuru on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday called upon people from different regions living in Karnataka to learn Kannada to strengthen their bonding with the state, its culture and people.

He was addressing a gathering at the Kanteerava Stadium where the 64th Karnataka Rajyotsava, the foundation day of the State, was celebrated in a grand manner.

The Chief Minister said the history of Kannada language is more than 2,000 years, which was enriched by great litterateurs such as Pampa, Harihara, 12th Century AD social reformer Basavanna and Kuvempu.

Right from ancient literature to medieval era literature, renaissance, avant-garde, revolutionary literature and Dalit literature contributed significantly to Kannada, he added.

Police personnel took out a march past during Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations in Mysuru on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)

He pointed out that the state is credited with having eight Jnanapith awardees.

Prior to his address, the Chief Minister hoisted the Kannada flag along with the Indian tri-colour and received salute from the parade.

It was followed by a march past and cultural performance by students of various schools in the city.

Grand celebrations were organised in various parts of the state including Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi.

