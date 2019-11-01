Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to conduct mass marriage for 1,000 couples

The state government will hold free mass marriage for 1,000 couples at major temples belonging to the Endowment Department on April 26 and May 24 in 2020.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will hold free mass marriage for 1,000 couples at major temples belonging to the Endowment Department on April 26 and May 24 in 2020. The bride will get an 8gm gold Mangalya chain, which will be procured by the DCs concerned through tenders. A sum of Rs 15,000 will also be given to the bride and the groom. The government has identified 90 to 100 temples that fall under category A (whose annual revenue is above Rs 25 lakh).

Some of the temples are Banashankari temple in Bengaluru, Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, Mookambika temple in Kollur and Kukke Subramanya temple. The temples will spend for weddings.
Endowment Minister Kota Sriniva Pujari told reporters on Thursday that interested candidates must register 30 days before the wedding date with all the required documents.

There, however, are certain conditions. For instance, the parents of the groom and the bride should be present and they should come with a witness. The bride and groom should also provide age proof documents too. However, second marriages are not allowed. Inter-caste weddings are allowed only with the parents’ permission.

CCTV cameras at temples
The minister said CCTV cameras will be installed in temples to prevent theft of idols and ornaments. A district-level committee will be constituted for the same. On banning adulterated vermilion (kumkum), the Endowment Department is issuing a circular to all the temples instructing the authorities not to use them.

Karnataka mass marriage
