Home States Karnataka

Not 100, now dial 112 for all emergencies

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the helpline on Wednesday in the presence of all ADGPs of the state.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

The 112 helpline command centre set up on MG Road | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has introduced its new Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), which is a pan-India single number (112). Karnataka is the 25th state to introduce this system in the country, said ADGP (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) R P Sharma.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the helpline on Wednesday in the presence of all ADGPs of the state. The helpline can be contacted via six modes of communication - e-mail, telephone, SMS, web portal and chat. This is also much more than the 911 helpline in the US which has only three modes of communication.

All districts apart from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubbali-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Manguluru will start using 112 instead of 100, starting Friday. For the next 2-3 days, only calls from landlines will be accepted until the system is fully in-place.

“Right now, Namma 100 is focussed more on the city. Though we get calls from districts, we provide them with the concerned person’s number. But now, the main command centre, which will be in Bengaluru, will take calls from the districts and transfer it to the district concerned,” Ilakkiya Karunagaran, Deputy Commissioner of Police (VVIP security), in-charge of Bengaluru Command Centre, told TNIE.
Right now, the time duration to transfer a call is eight minutes. However, with the new system in place, it should take less than five minutes. People can still dial 100 until 112 is fully in place. “In the first phase we have integrated three other helplines including fire, ambulance and police. For phase 2, 18 other helplines will be included but that may take six months,” Sharma said. The newly setup command centre on MG Road has 50 new systems in place as of now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp