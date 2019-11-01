Only temple of Kannada goddess in Karnataka cries for attention

Arunkumar Huralimath By

KARWAR: The Bhuvaneshwari temple, Karnataka's only dedicated temple to Kannada Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, in Siddapur taluk has been neglected by government departments and it is crying for projection by the concerned departments.

Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is known as Kannada Maate (mother of Karnataka) was conceived by first Kannada kingdom Kadambas in 4th century. Later many Kannada kingdoms worshipped Bhuvaneshwari as their deity. During the Vijayanagara Empire, the rulers would not venture out without performing puja to the goddess. The kings of Vijayanagara installed the goddess idol at Virupaksha temple, but there was no dedicated temple.

Experts, activists, pro-Kannada activists, locals and many people demand the state government to project the temple in the state level and to make a tourism circuit to attract tourists to the temple.

Shashibhushan Hegde, a political leader from Siddapur said, some of the basic infrastructures, except road, has been developed in Bhuvanagiri but it's not enough.

“When it comes to tourism prospective, authorities haven't projected the temple according to its importance. Ironically there is not a signboard or arch near the temple saying it is the only dedicated temple to Bhuvaneshwari which is a sad part. There is scarcity of awareness about the available importance things in and around us and it is clearly shown by the district administration and tourism department,” he said.

District administration of Uttara Kannada and tourism department should show interest to create a tourist circuit to attract tourists to the region which would also create some business opportunity for the locals.

“Bhuvanagiri is about 7 km from Siddapur. If one travels another 5 km there is Chaturmukha Basadi in Bilagi which is also a historical place. There are several perennial waterfalls including Burude waterfalls, near these two places. Jog Falls is just 28 km from Siddapur. If the administration creates a tourism circuit and make this region a tourism hub, it will attract hundreds of tourists from Jog Falls,” he suggested.

Bhuvanagiri is surrounded by number of hillocks, thick and natural forests of Western Ghats which has created a number of waterfalls. Small things like sign boards, projecting things to the public, creating a little awareness, makes a lot of difference in the age of internet.

Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar K said, he will look into the long pending demand of the region. He will check with the concerned department and make necessary arrangements to erect signboards, arch in and around Bhuvanagiri. He also said he will use the temple picture in Uttara Kannada Calendar 2020.