Thousands line up for 40 posts in Army

Published: 01st November 2019 05:44 AM

Thousands of teenagers come to Belagavi to participate in an Army recruitment drive, on Thursday | Ashishkrishna H P

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tens of thousands of youngsters from across the country are descending on Belagavi to try their luck at bagging a job in the Indian Army. And they are competing for just 40 posts of soldiers (general duty and tradesman). The local police and the army authorities are having a tough time managing the swarming crowds.

On Wednesday, more than 15,000 youths from Maharashtra alone reached Belagavi for the recruitment rally. Most of the aspirants hail from poor families and have camped on the footpaths and open spaces. The army authorities have provided arrangements like water and toilets, but that just doesn’t seem to be enough. 

The police had to resort to mild lathi-charge on Wednesday to control the huge crowd. Pradeep Singh Rajput (19), a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, said his grandfather, father and older brother are serving in the Army and he wants to continue the tradition. He said he has still not completed his graduation, but will do so after joining the army just like his brother. Rajput is accompanied by a cousin and they have camped in an open space by the side of the Hindalga Ganesh Temple Road.

Anwarkhan Pathan, a resident of Ajmer, said that for him and his family, serving in the Army is a matter of pride.“My father works in a private company as a supervisor at Jodhpur. I live with my mother, brother, sister and grandparents at my hometown Ajmer. Since childhood, I wanted to join the Army and my family has been encouraging me. Though I am from a Below Poverty Level (BPL) family, it is not the lure of government service, but the pride of working in the defence services which has attracted me,” he said.

Pathan, who has come with two of his friends from his hometown, has camped on the footpath in Camp area. According to the officials concerned, every applicant is being examined, but due to a large number of applicants, it has become difficult for them to handle the process.

The recruitment rally, being held from October 30 to November 9, is being organized by 115 INF BN (TA) Mahar in association with 106 INF BN (TA) Para and 110 INF BN (TA) Madras.

