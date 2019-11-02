Ex-Karnataka MLA's wife accuses dentist of cheating her of Rs 85 lakhs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chickpet MLA RV Devaraj's wife Mamatha Devaraj has accused a dentist of cheating her for the tune of Rs 85 lakh including cash and gold jewellery. Mamatha has filed a complaint with Kalasipalya police against the dentist and her husband.

In her complaint Mamatha told police that she know Dr Sreedevi HN of Basavangudi for last 30 years. Taking advantage of their friendship, Sreedevi has allegedly borrowed money, gold jewellery from Mamatha sighting various reasons. The dentist allegedly used to approach Mamatha seeking money for her health issues, to build house and her daughter's marriage.

Mamatha in her complaint stated that she has given money and jewellery to Sreedevi from 2015 till she filed a complaint on various occasions which amounts to Rs 85 lakh. Mamatha said that she didnt take anything as surety as she knew Sreedevi for long time and she believed in her.

When she asked to return the money Sreedevi allegedly gave a cheque which was not valid and further threatened to Mamatha with dire consequences. Sreedevi is also alleged of using Mamatha name with her friends and took money from them too.

According to an investigating officer, they have taken up the case of cheating and investigating into the allegations made by Mamatha.

Sreedevi's husband has supported his wife in all these incidents and defamed Devaraj and her in the society, Mamatha alleged. Police are collecting evidences to take further necessary action.