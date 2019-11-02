Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru civic polls: BJP, Congress at daggers drawn over converted Hindu candidate's nomination

The BJP candidate, Sangeeta R Nayak originally hailed from the Islam community and her birth name is Ishrath Begum.

Sangeeta R Nayak alias Ishrath Begum

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The candidature of converted Hindu for Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) polls became a bone contention, even as national parties, BJP and Congress sparred over the issue inside the office of the Returning Officer (RO).

The BJP candidate, Sangeeta R Nayak originally hailed from the Islam community and her birth name is Ishrath Begum. However, she converted after she entered into wedlock with a Hindu man. The woman also approached court grant of change of religion and the III Additional and Civil Judge in Mangaluru awarded her request in April 2017. Followed by this, her name has been changed in all the necessary documents. But the court denied to provide her with the caste citing apex court order that says caste is attributed from birth.

Sangeeta is contesting from Pachanady (ward 19) under OBC category and she has recently secured a caste certificate from the tehsildar. The argument of the Congress is that the caste certificate is not valid and she cannot contest as an OBC since the court has not appropriated the caste of her husband (Rajapuri caste) on her.

Talking to Express, Congress MLC Ivan D'Souza said that in the RO office, he contended to get Sangeeta's nomination rejected which was not accepted and his party will approach higher competent authority to challenge this. “The court has decreed that she is Hindu now after the marriage, but caste was not given to her. The court has not directed her to secure caste certificate and the one issued by Tahsildar does not hold and legal sanctity,” Ivan said.

A massive argument broke between Ivan and BJP leader Jagadish S at the RO office when both of them were trying to justify their points. The incident took an ugly turn and the police had to intervene to pacify the sparring leaders. Sangeeta said she has submitted all the documents and she is entitled to contest the election.

BJP leader Jagadish S said, “Tahsildar after analysing all the legal complications issued the caste certificate. We know that there is SC order that says caste comes from birth, but RO has no authority to question the certificate and other competent authorities.” He further said she can contest the election and BJP will stand by her.

