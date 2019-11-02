Home States Karnataka

Street bazaar to come up at Chamundi

A shop street along with food court and a new police station will come up next to the newly-built multi-level car parking complex atop the Chamundi hilltop to accommodate vendors.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A shop street along with food court and a new police station will come up next to the newly-built multi-level car parking complex atop the Chamundi hilltop to accommodate vendors.The proposal was announced by District Minister V Somanna during his inspection visit to the hilltop on Friday. He said the groundbreaking ceremony will be held on November 15.

A shopping complex with 116 shops was recently inaugurated in the area to accommodate the licensed vendors evicted in a massive drive from the hilltop. According to authorities, the shop street will accommodate more than 100 non-licensed vendors. According to the tentative plan, the shop street will come up in the area between the MLCP and the main road and will have 109 single floor shops facing each other with a pathway in between.

Along with the shops, a children’s play area, a high mast light is proposed and 13 temporary shops for flower vendors along the steps from Devikere are also in the offing. Apart from the shop street, the minister also directed officials to find land to construct a new police station in the area.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who accompanied the minister, said the project will cost over `9 crore. Later, when the minister was apprised of the issue of the road to the hill caving in following rains, Somanna said a permanent solution will be taken up to repair roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp