TB cases double in Karnataka: Survey

Number of malaria cases on the decline

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cases of Malaria declined in Karnataka between 2014 and 2018 as per the latest National Health Profile report released by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The number of Malaria cases was 14,794 in 2014 and 12,445, 11,078, 7,381 and 5,320 in the subsequent years. On the other hand, confirmed cases of Tuberculosis doubled from 25,027 in 2017 to 49,380 in 2018. 

Dr Seenappa, Joint Director (TB), Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “Active case finding was undertaken through door-to-door checks where screenings of patients with cough and fever would be done. The sputum would be tested by the field staff which includes ASHA workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives. Moreover, the use of microscopes earlier would take longer and they were less sensitive during diagnosis. When we began using the CBNAT machine, TB cases could be diagnosed within 2 hours.” Dr Satyanarayan Mysore, Interventional Pulmonologist in Manipal Hospital, shared the view that strengthened reporting mechanisms had resulted in higher registration of TB cases. 

“The drive by the health department in the last two years to ensure effective and fool-proof reporting mechanisms has led to an increase in the TB cases reported. In addition, 10 years ago, we did not have drugs like the biologicals used for treatment of Crohn’s disease and other conditions, which lead to reduced immunity in the body. These drugs are helpful for other conditions, but trigger dormat TB bugs in the body, which also contributes to increase in the number of cases,” he said. “ overcrowding, huge migrant population in urban areas, socio-economic factors too have a role to play,” he added.

As for the reduction in Malaria cases, Dr Shariff of the health department said, ”The Malaria elimination programme was implemented in every district, taluk, and in all 39,800 villages. Malaria cases were documented meticulously, to know where the disease burden is more. Integrated vector (mosquitoes) management methods were employed to control it.

Whenever there were outbreaks, preventive measures were implemented immediately with every district having an officer in charge and an entomologist who studied insect behaviour, residence, time of day it acts. This information was shared with us.

”While Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Koppal, Gadag and Kalaburagi witnessed Malaria cases owing to mining quarries, Mangaluru witnessed 70% Malaria burden owing to migration of labour, especially for construction work.

