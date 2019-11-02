Vijayapura’s Karez system makes it to World Monuments Watch list

Home States Karnataka

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In some good news for the history buffs of Vijayapura, the Surang Baudi — a network of underground traditional water harnessing technology — also called the Karez system, has been named to the 2020 World Monuments Watch list of threatened heritage sites with historical significance.

The ancient water system is one among the 25 monuments selected by the New York-based World Monuments Fund and has been shortlisted under “the Ancient Water System of the Deccan Plateau.” Apart from the 16th Century Karez system of Vijayapura built during the Ali Adil Shah I period, the traditional water systems in Maharashtra have also been selected.

Apart from these ancient water systems, Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad has also been selected. With this, the dream of rejuvenating the “neglected” Surang Baudi is alive once again. Mehriz Khatib, spokesperson, World Monuments Funds, Karnataka circle, confirmed to TNIE the selection of Surang Baudi to the list.

Experts (archaeology and technical) will visit the city to study the system, built similar to the ones in Iran, and it is expected that they will rejuvenate the ancient underground water system and educate the residents on its importance, Mehriz said. 

Karez is a three-fold system which used to supply, store and harvest water to nearly 12 lakh people. Speaking to TNIE,  Abdul Aziz, archaeology expert, said “The WMF considering the ancient canal system for 2020 heritage watch programme is a jackpot because it is being neglected by the authorities concerned.”

