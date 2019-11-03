Home States Karnataka

At phone-in programme, minister assures teachers of corrective action 

During his first phone-in programme, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar attended 40 calls in a span of two hours.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During his first phone-in programme, Primary and Secondary Education Minister 
S Suresh Kumar attended 40 calls in a span of two hours. The minister has assured those who called in, mostly teachers, that he will look into their concerns.  

A teacher said a government school in Periyapatna lacked electricity and the necessary infrastructure to feed students’ progress into the SATS programme. The teacher urged the minister to tell the cluster resource person (CRP) concerned to initiate work in this direction.
She was among several teachers who complained about the lack of infrastructure. Most of the complaints were from North Karnataka. 

A teacher from Chitradurga said despite many petitions, there has been no response to their demand for more classrooms. “There is a serious dearth of teachers at an Urdu School in Kanakapura after the teacher transfer process,” said a teacher. Suresh assured her of appointments to the school during next year’s teacher transfer process and told the teacher to appoint temporary staffers for this year.

Suresh assured teachers that a new panel with a person well acquainted with history and balanced views will be appointed to look into the issue of textbook revision. “Do not add political colours to the Tipu issue,” Suresh said when he was asked if the matter was raked up in the run-up to bylections. He said the views of MLA Appachu Ranjan was from the perspective of a Kodava.

