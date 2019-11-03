BS Yediyurappa stands ground on his emotional outburst

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst the political storm created by the video, CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday stoutly defended his emotional outburst at a recent party meeting in Hubballi, saying he had said “nothing wrong”. He explained that when the rebel Congress and JDS MLAs were holed up in Mumbai for about two-and-half months, it was public knowledge and obviously his party’s central leadership too knew about it.

On the Opposition plan to approach the Supreme Court with the video, the CM insisted that there was no connection between the two. He was only advising his party leaders against issuing any statements with regard to the rebels, he claimed.

He said the party was able to form the government only because the rebels resigned. He, however, clarified that they did so for their own reasons and not to help him or the BJP.