Congress plans rallies across Karnataka against BJP govt over flood relief  

The areas of Belagavi and adjoining districts were hit by floods recently. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrating 100 days of his being in office, the opposition Congress is planning to take out protest rallies to highlight the “BJP government’s failure to deal the state’s flood situation effectively”. 

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNIE that they have had two rounds of preliminary meetings in this regard already. Considering that elections are round the corner, the Congress is still studying how to go about the protest before the elections, he said. The rallies will cover flood-hit areas like Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag and Dharwad among other areas, he added.

Meanwhile, Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar held a meeting with her party workers to discuss the preparation for the rally in her constituency. Many MLAs and local leaders are holding meetings to muster support for the padayatra. 

