Dance of thorns bringing awareness on social evils  

GADAG: Mullu-Hejje Kunita—it’s a thorny dance as the name suggests (mullu means thorns). It’s a typical folk dance performed by Konnur folk artistes of Gadag district. The performers dance around cactus thorns to songs and traditional instruments. Retaining the folk style and attire, the performers have now added themes of public awareness programmes in their shows. The cactus thorns, around which the performers dance, symbolise social evils. The ladders they use to form human pyramids is indicative of material prosperity and the growing problems plaguing the people. The singers narrate tales of woe, holding humankind responsible for bringing trouble upon themselves. The brisk movements and agility of the dancers is a thrill to watch.

This dance form is popular in North Karnataka, but is now growing in popularity, with it reaching north Indian states too. Many youngsters from Konnur and surrounding villages are showing interest in the art form, and there are many professionals who are holding classes for these budding dancers, for free. Mullu-Hejje was a dying dance form, but these artistes are now passing on their knowledge to the younger generation, hoping to preserve this part of their culture.

A traditional Mullu-Hejje Kunita dance starts with 8 or 12 artistes, who come out on stage wearing green and white costumes, holding umbrellas. Four other artistes sing for them, using small musical instruments such as Jagate and Tamate. The dancers hop and skip over cactus thorns, arranged in a square structure, made of sticks. Two artistes stand near the dancer -- one singer and one playing the drums.

The dancers hold sticks, ropes and agrarian tools, as per the occasion, the same way they choose their songs. During festivals, they select themes such as national integrity, communal harmony, and the importance of the truth and wisdom. When they perform at social gatherings, they try and educate people about social evils and also hold awareness campaigns.

Though the songs in the performances have been performed for generations, Shahjahan Mudakavi, a Mullu-Hejje Kunita artiste and Assistant Registrar, Karnataka Janapada University, Gotagodi, has modified songs after consulting with Rangayana and other folk organisations. Mudakavi and his team have changed some lyrics to reach out to a larger audience. For example, ‘Kelsadinda Jaati bantu’, meaning the caste system came about because of the work our ancestors did, has been modified in such a way , that it spreads HIV-AIDS awareness now. For AIDS awareness programme, they have added the song “HIV barataito tamma nodi tilidu ko” – it means “HIV disease is spreading, beware”. Such songs will have their impact on the people, say artistes.

“I learnt this folk dance in my childhood, and have now performed in many states. Through my efforts of bringing back this dance form and the way in which I made it more relatable to people, is how I got nominated as a member of Janapada Academy. Now I serve as assistant registrar at Karnataka Janapada University in Gotagodi. I train hundreds of students,” says Mudakavi.

Artistes say that though the government had promised its support to keep the dance form from dying, they have not received any funds yet. Usually, they are given a small amount for travel and stay by the organisers. Some institutions pay a team of 18 members Rs. 15,000, while some give Rs 25,000. Sometimes, they perform for free, and end up paying out of their own pockets. They travel to villages, towns and states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

“I am an artiste of the ‘Sai Kala Tanda’. We have been propogating this folk art in many states in our country. Our main purpose is not to earn money but to popularise this folk dance. However, the art lovers pay us money for our performances,” says Kashim sab Mujawar, an artiste from Sai Kala Tanda.