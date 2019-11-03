Karnataka man murders wife over adultery

MADIKERI: Suspecting adultery, a man brutally murdered his wife by stabbing her over thirty times. The incident took place during the late-night hours on Saturday at Madikeri’s New Extension residential area.

Sharif (27) a daily wager had married Jubaida (25) seven years ago and the couple have two sons. Suspecting adultery of his wife, Sharif is said to have had a verbal fight with Jubaida on Saturday night.

The verbal fight led to a physical assault that turned fatal after Sharif stabbed Jubaida with a knife. Screams of Jubaida reached the landlord who rushed to the spot. Jubaida was immediately shifted to Madikeri District Hospital, was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The accused has been taken into custody by Madikeri Police who are inquiring the matter.