RCEP: Deve Gowda warns of stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressing his reservation about the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), especially concerning the country’s economy and dairy sector. Gowda called the free trade agreement, a “suicidal step” and warned of launching a nationwide protest against import of dairy products.

He pointed out that increase in imports of dairy products from Australia and New Zealand would adversely affect India’s dairy sector on which about 8 crore families across the nation are dependent. He wrote, “If we agree to the terms of Australia, China and New Zealand, we may have to agree to other countries like the USA and the European Union which will result in the collapse of the entire dairy sector in India.”