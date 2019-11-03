Home States Karnataka

RCEP: Deve Gowda warns of stir

He pointed out that increase in imports of dairy products from Australia and New Zealand would adversely affect India’s dairy sector on which about 8 crore families across the nation are dependent.

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former PM Deve Gowda

Former PM Deve Gowda (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressing his reservation about the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), especially concerning the country’s economy and dairy sector.  Gowda called the free trade agreement, a “suicidal step” and warned of launching a nationwide protest against import of dairy products.  

He pointed out that increase in imports of dairy products from Australia and New Zealand would adversely affect India’s dairy sector on which about 8 crore families across the nation are dependent.  He wrote, “If we agree to the terms of Australia, China and New Zealand, we may have to agree to other countries like the USA and the European Union which will result in the collapse of the entire dairy sector in India.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp