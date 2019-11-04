Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru to Hubballi in just five hours with this130kmph fast train

Union Minister of State for railways Suresh Angadi said there is plan to start a train which will play at 130 km per hour.

Ambewadi Dharwar passenger train.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

DANDELI: Soon you can travel to Bengaluru from Hubballi in just 5 hours on the fast train between these two cities. The Railway ministry is thinking to introduce a train between Bengaluru and Hubballi which covers the distance of 400 km in five hours.

Speaking on the sidelines after flagging off Ambewadi Dharwar passenger train in Dandeli on Sunday, Union Minister of State for railways Suresh Angadi said there is a plan to start a train which will play at 130 km per hour and it will reduce duration between Hubballi-Bengaluru. Likewise, the duration of Belagavi-Pune will also be reduced.

After union minister Pralhad Joshi requested railway minister to extend the Pune- Belagavi train till Hubballi, Angadi nodded and the request and assured of taking action. Travellers from Hubballi will be benefited once the Hubballi-Pune train introduced which is long pending demand of Hubballi region people.

The government has been upgrading many railway stations across the country, nearly 6,000 railway stations are providing free wifi to passengers. The government has taken measures to improve service, train timing and more. At the same time people should cooperate with the railways to keep clean the trains and stations, he said.

Angadi and Joshi both said in the next 10 years union government will invest Rs 50 lakh crore in railways to improve facilities, connectivity and to create jobs. In the last four years, the union government invested Rs 4 lakh crore in railway.

Speaking about Hubballi-Ankola railway line, Angadi said the government is interested to implement the project but it is being opposed by some environmentalists and now the issue is in court. 

