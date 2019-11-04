Home States Karnataka

BJP orders internal probe into leakage of BS Yediyurappa’s speech video

Stating that there is no proof to suggest that BJP workers leaked the video, Kateel said Siddaramaiah may be responsible for it.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stung by the Opposition onslaught, BJP state unit has ordered an internal probe to find out how video footage of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s speech at the party’s internal meeting was leaked, causing embarrassment to the party.

The video, in which the CM reportedly spoke about his party’s central leaders being in the know of rebel Congress and JDS MLAs staying in Mumbai before the formation of the BJP government in the state, has gone viral.

Opposition parties have accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading and demanded the CM’s and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation.

ALSO READ: Opposition raises heat over video row, but CM Yediyurappa unmoved

“Opposition leaders are making baseless allegations out of desperation. We have ordered an internal probe to find out the truth,” BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

Kateel said the Congress had resorted to such tactics earlier too, when it had released an audiotape of a conversation between senior leader Ananth Kumar and BS Yediyurappa during a public meeting.

ALSO READ: Congress will approach top court regarding Yediyurappa's audio clip, says KC Venugopal

Former CM Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders cannot survive without power, and that is the reason they resort to such tactics, he added.  “Siddaramaiah is dreaming of becoming chief minister again, but that is not going to happen,” Kateel said.

Stating that there is no proof to suggest that BJP workers leaked the video, Kateel said Siddaramaiah may be responsible for it.

ALSO READ: Congress, JDS go for Yediyurappa’s jugular over videogate

“The party’s internal probe will find out the truth,” he said, adding that the development has not caused embarrassment to them, as they have no wrong.

Meanwhile, the Congress has called for a statewide protest on Monday, demanding the CM’s and Shah’s resignations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Amit Shah Karnataka BJP
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp