Cops bat for law to stump match-fixing

The only place where it is defined, according to a senior advocate, is in a CBI report which classifies it as an instance where an individual or group of players receive money to underperform.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police recently arrested four people for their alleged role in KPL match-fixing, but without a stringent legal framework are struggling to make sure the bookies and the players don’t get back to “business” as ususal. Match-fixing has not been defined under any law. Those arrested are booked under Section 420 of the IPC, which amounts to cheating.

The only place where it is defined, according to a senior advocate, is in a CBI report which classifies it as an instance where an individual or group of players receive money to underperform. However, this gives an impression that it applies only to players and doesn’t bring the coach, selector or any other person into the picture.

“We have now booked them under Section 420 and are looking for other laws under which we can book them. It is unfortunate that we still don’t have an exclusive law for this,” said a senior CCB police officer investigating the KPL case.

According to another officer, cases of match-fixing are emerging from the Mumbai, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu leagues, and this shows that corruption has become unstoppable in cricket.“If there is a clear law, police can also curb such things legally. Right now, it is also all about documentary and digital evidence. In such cases, proving the crime becomes a Herculean task and people can get away with it easily,” says KBK Swamy, an advocate.

Police officers claim that people involved in betting need the match to be telecast and it could be any level. “It doesn’t matter which level the match is being played ... they just want it to be telecast and they know that betting and spot-fixing will bring them huge money,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police SK Umesh. In several countries, it is a criminal offence and such a move is necessary in India too, he said.

In the KPL case, investigation revealed that instructions were also transmitted from the ground. The players were signalling the bookies with a few gestures. “Bookies are smart as most of the dealings happen on WhatsApp calls through a third person...  and also cash transactions. In the KPL case, signals were pre-decided. In such situations, how do we prove the crime in court?” asked an investigating officer.
When asked why betting/matchfixing is creeping into state leagues,an investigating officer said that once bookies find out it is getting tough to penetrate the men’s cricket team at the national level, they try their luck in the women’s team and then if they fail, they try to lure players in the state leagues, and if they feel the heat there, they have their own leagues, like in the case of the Rajputana League.

