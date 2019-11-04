Fewer hands, delayed salaries plagues sanitation workers in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A forum for the welfare of Gram Panchayat workers in the Karnataka, demanded the number of sweepers or sanitation workers be increased from the existing numbers.

The state committee of the Karnataka Grama Panchayat Naukarara Sangha, a CITU affiliated organisation, handed over a petition in the regard to the Principal Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj

Department Uma Mahadevan at a state-wide convention held in the city on Sunday .

Tens of thousands of sweepers and sanitation workers have been working in 6021, Grama Panchayat in the state for the past 25 years, said the president of the forum, Maruthi Manapade.

Various sanitation workers complained about delayed and or scaling down of their monthly wages, and uncaring treatment meted out to them by the local panchayat development officials. Workers who spoke to The New Indian Express said the PDO's have often threatened to fire them when they demanded their rightful wages.

Consoling sanitation workers gathered from various gram Panchayats Uma Mahadevan said their concerns will soon be addressed in a time bound manner. She told TNIE that the delay in salaries is not ubiquitous --

and only select number of gram panchayat seemed to lack funds.