Home States Karnataka

Kitne vultures the? Gabbar could well growl here

Cradled between the rocky Vadeyarahalli and the vulture sanctuary, is the location where the famous temple scene in the cult film Sholay was shot.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Boulders are being blasted to construct a bypass road for the national highway 275 in Ramanagara district | Pandarinath B

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rahim chacha wouldn’t say “Itna sannata kyun hai bhai”, if he were to visit the rocky terrain in Sholaynagar aka Ramanagara today. For,  the sound of dynamite blasts crushing the boulders reverberate now. The rocks are being cleared to facilitate easy commute between Bengaluru and Mysuru. This is also affecting Ramadevarabetta, a major vulture sanctuary.

Though Sholay was shot 44 years ago in the backdrop of these giant granite cliffs, the memories of Gabbar Singh, Basanthi, Jai, Veeru and Thakur and the iconic dialogues still linger in the hearts of the villagers.

Cradled between the rocky Vadeyarahalli and the vulture sanctuary, is the location where the famous temple scene in the cult film Sholay was shot. “Here is where Hema Malini prayed to Lord Shankar for a good husband,” says Naganna, a local, who had worked on the sets of the 1975 movie.

In the past two years, a national highway project has taken shape in the rustic location. As part of this project connecting Bengaluru to Mysuru, a six-lane road must pass through Ramanagara, bypassing the town.

(Clockwise from top) A vulture perched on a rock at Ramadevarabetta Vulture Sanctuary in Ramanagara on Sunday. The classic Bollywood movie Sholay was shot here; trucks carry soil and debris from the work site of National Highway 275. The highway widening work started in 2017 | Pandarinath B

Environmentalists are apprehensive that the blasting of the boulders is taking a toll on the vulture population in the sanctuary.If the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh were to haunt the place again, he could well ask,  “Kitne vultures the?” Or could growl , “Arre O Samba” in his menacing way. 

The numbers dropped from more than 20 in 2011 to just 5 in the last counting in 2018-19.Earlier too, alert environmentalists in the region had raised concerns about the dwindling vulture population, which prompted a campaign for a sanctuary tag for the boulder-ridden region. Ramadevarabetta Vulture Sanctuary was officially set up in 2012 while the long-billed, Egyptian and white-backed vultures have been roosting in the hills of Ramanagara for several decades, according to the official website of the district. Around 346.41 hectares was earmarked as a protected area for the scavenger birds.

Now, environmentalists who are part of the Karnataka Vulture Conservation Trust have raised concerns again. A member, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the  highway work that had started three years ago, had been adversely affecting the long-billed vultures. They are not able to breed as none of the eggs survive.

However, RFO Dalesh refuted the claims of negative impact due to boulder-blasting. “There is no blasting, only a gradation of the rocks, and it does not impact the vultures as the sanctuary is 300 metres from the  the bypass area. An eco-sensitive zone monitoring committee has given its approval for the road widening, a regulated activity,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sholaynagar Ramanagara Ramadevarabetta vulture sanctuary
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp