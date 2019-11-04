Pothole kills 23-year-old girl in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Due to the negligence of the officials and the people's representatives, Dantaramakki tank bund road full of potholes has taken the precious life of a girl in Karnataka.

The deceased is Sindhuja (23), a native of Dantramakki on the outskirts of the city. On Sunday, she was going with her father on a motorbike for passport verification. The father-daughter duo fell down as the driver tried to avoid riding over a pothole. Both sustained serious injuries. But Sindhuja died in the hospital without responding to treatment.

Recently the media had drawn the attention of Minister CT Ravi at the press meet about the bad condition of the road from Datramakki to APMC but he had said that nothing could be done till the rains are over.

The public has cursed the officials for not filling the potholes and puddles on the road even after rain.