Set in stone: College to stay in Chikkaballapur

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s efforts to ensure the medical college, which was proposed to be shifted out of his constituency of Kanakapura, seem to have gone in vain, with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announcing that that the foundation stone laying ceremony will take place on November 8 in Chikkaballapur.

While addressing in a gathering organised by the Bhovi community on Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanthi, the CM also announced that Manchenahalli will be declared as taluk headquarter.

Disqualified MLA K Sudhakar lauded the chief minister’s 100 days in office, stating that he has assured many development works in the district, including the medical college.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, MLA Arvind Limbavali and others were present at the programme.