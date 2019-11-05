Home States Karnataka

Activist seeks Portuguese PM’s help on island issue

A septuagenarian from Goa, who had written a letter to the office of the Portuguese Prime Minister regarding Anjediva island, has got a reply from Lisbon recently.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: A septuagenarian from Goa, who had written a letter to the office of the Portuguese Prime Minister regarding Anjediva island, has got a reply from Lisbon recently.

Natividade D’Sa (77) from Canacona has been trying to get nod from the Defence Ministry to allow devotees to enter Anjediva island off Uttara Kannada coast during festivities. But in the last 15 years, people are not allowed to enter the island which is under INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar.

Anjediva island is located in the Arabian sea off Karwar coast, but it was under the Goa government. There is a historical church dedicated to Our Lady of Springs and a chapel St Francis de Assisi in the island, where two feasts of two patrons are held every year. But from 2004, the public is not allowed to enter the island due to security reasons.

In this regard, the activist had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi alleging that devotees are prevented from visiting the island. The PMO sought details of the island, but no action has been taken. Not satisfied, Natividade D’Sa wrote a letter to the Portuguese Prime Minister’s office and got a reply from Lisbon saying the Portuguese PM will study as to how to look into the issue.

