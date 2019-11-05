Home States Karnataka

Former CM HDK launches helpline for loan waivers

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has introduced a dedicated private helpline for farmers who want to know the status of their loan waiver.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay.(Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has introduced a dedicated private helpline for farmers who want to know the status of their loan waiver. He said the helpline was launched as a number of people call him every day for information on the same.

Kumaraswamy in his tweet mentioned that every day, hundreds of farmers come to his doorstep too. “They (farmers) were coming from far away places just to know the status of their loans. In order to help them, I have started this service, between 10 am to 5 pm,’’ he tweeted.On day one of the helpline, Monday, JDS IT cell members received 1,250 calls. The former CM is leaving to London today to discuss his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s movie project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
loan waivers HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka farmers
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp