Kolar: Girl crushed between 2 buses, dies

By Express News Service

MALUR (KOLAR): Members of various organisations, including Dalit Sangharsha Smithi, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, staged a protest at Malur bus stand following the death of a college girl in a freak bus mishap, on Monday evening.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Deepika (16), a PU student of Government College. She fell while trying to board a bus on her way back home and got stuck between two buses and sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed. Following her death, members of various organisations staged the protest, stating that government and private buses are not following traffic rules. When students joined the protest, the DySP and his team rushed to the spot and assured of taking action.