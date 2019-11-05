Liberal grants for Vokkaliga villages in Hunsur

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is going all out to help his new friend and former state JDS president AH Vishwanath in the upcoming bypolls, releasing liberal grants for development work to reach out to voters in the villages of Hunsur.

Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the BJP in Hunsur, disqualified MLA Vishwanath has to ensure that funds pour in to improve roads and drainage systems, to get the attention of the dominant Vokkaliga and other communities. The aim is to break into former CM Siddaramaiah’s fortress in Mysuru region.

Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders are worried about the strong Vokkaliga presence in the region, along with the influence of the JDS, which led them to release Rs 35 crore, apart from the Rs 115 crore released by the previous government.

Vishwanath, who turned villain after quitting the JDS, has personally visited the village to perform the earth-breaking ceremony for development work, and claim that he had brought special funds for the development of roads and other basic facilities in non SC/ST localities for the first time.

The government has also allocated Rs 154 crore to more than 50 villages in Bilikere and Hanagodu hoblis, dominated by Vokkaligas.

“I will go to the people with the development card, instead of a caste card, like others. There is a proposal to set up a KSRTC Regional Sub Division at Hunsur, six more sub-stations, and the Rs 114-crore Harangi modernisation works,” he said.