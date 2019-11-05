Home States Karnataka

Liberal grants for Vokkaliga villages in Hunsur

The government has also allocated Rs 154 crore to more than 50 villages in Bilikere and Hanagodu hoblis, dominated by Vokkaligas.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is going all out to help his new friend and former state JDS president AH Vishwanath in the upcoming bypolls, releasing liberal grants for development work to reach out to voters in the villages of Hunsur.

Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the BJP in Hunsur, disqualified MLA Vishwanath has to ensure that funds pour in to improve roads and drainage systems, to get the attention of the dominant Vokkaliga and other communities. The aim is to break into former CM Siddaramaiah’s fortress in Mysuru region.

Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders are worried about the strong Vokkaliga presence in the region, along with the influence of the JDS, which led them to release Rs 35 crore, apart from the Rs 115 crore released by the previous government.

Vishwanath, who turned villain after quitting the JDS, has personally visited the village to perform the earth-breaking ceremony for development work, and claim that he had brought special funds for the development of roads and other basic facilities in non SC/ST localities for the first time.

The government has also allocated Rs 154 crore to more than 50 villages in Bilikere and Hanagodu hoblis, dominated by Vokkaligas.

“I will go to the people with the development card, instead of a caste card, like others. There is a proposal to set up a KSRTC Regional Sub Division at Hunsur, six more sub-stations, and the Rs 114-crore Harangi modernisation works,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vokkaliga BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp