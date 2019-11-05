Home States Karnataka

Police register murder case against Zilla Panchayat member

Sources said that a few years back the deceased Shivalinga and Shantappa were friends. At the time of Grama Panchayat elections, they became enemies.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Photo of ZP member Shantappa Kodli.  

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Police have registered murder case against Zilla Panchayat member Shantappa Kodli and his other 8 followers for allegedly murdering class1 contractor Shivaling Bhavikatti on Tuesday morning.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner M. N. Nagaraj told the press that the contractor Shivaling Bhavikatti (46), was going to his native Mayura village in Jewargi taluk from Ganagapur in his Scorpio vehicle. When the car of Shivaling was near Sharanasirasagi village in Kalaburagi taluk, another Scorpio car hit his car from the back. Shivaling who was alone in the car had to stop it forcibly. The accused dragged Shivalinga outside, stabbed him many times on different parts of the body and escaped from the place leaving the car in which they arrived in. 

Sarojini who is the wife of the deceased Shivalinga has lodged a complaint against Zilla Panchayat member Shantappa Kodli and his followers alleging that they have murdered her husband. Sarojini has stated that Shantappa and his followers used to quarrel with her husband frequently with regard to construction work. It is said that few days ago, the police arrested 22 followers each of Shivalinga Bhavikatti and Shantappa Kodli with regard to a dispute and they came out on bail on Monday. The very next day, the murder of Shivalinga took place.

Police Commissioner Nagaraj said, " The car which the accused left in the place of the incident belonged to Shantappa Kodli. As of now a murder case has been registered against 9 people in which Shantappa Kodli is the prime accused. All accused were absconding and a team of police has been constituted to trace the accused and arrest them."

Sources said that a few years back the deceased Shivalinga and Shantappa were friends. At the time of Grama Panchayat elections, they became enemies. They used to quarrel with regard to getting construction work as well as for transportation of sand. Sources said that Shivalinga was preparing to contest against Shantppa Kodli in the forthcoming elections to Zilla Panchayat.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shantappa Kodli murder case Shivaling Bhavikatti
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp