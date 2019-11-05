Home States Karnataka

SC to decide Tuesday on Congress plea over rebel Karnataka MLAs 

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said it will consult Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for constituting the bench on Tuesday to consider the fresh material given by the state Congress.

The rebel MLAs of Karnataka who brought down the Kumaraswamy government. (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka Congress on Monday urged the Supreme Court, hearing the 17 MLAs’ disqualification case, to take on record the recent audio clip in which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly hitting out at his party leaders for not respecting the “sacrifice” of the disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs because of whom the BJP managed to come to power.

In the audio clip, Yediyurappa is purportedly saying that the rebel Congress JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, were kept in Mumbai under the watch of BJP national president Amit Shah.

On Monday, however, the CM claimed that the party had nothing to do with the episode.

“We have no connection with the resignation of the 17 disqualified MLAs. What they want to do further is up to them,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

He was reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s allegation that the saffron party was behind engineering the defections of the rebel legislators and destabilising the previous coalition.

