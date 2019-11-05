Home States Karnataka

Soon, cruise passengers can take a chopper from Mangaluru port to tourist spots

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) will launch helicopter services for cruise passengers from November 12.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:53 AM

The helicopter which is all set to fly cruise tourists from Mangaluru Port | rajesh shetty ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) will launch helicopter services for cruise passengers from November 12. It has roped in private operator Chipson Aviation, which will provide the service to tourists arriving at the port. It will ferry them from the port to Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, thousand pillar basadi in Moodbidri and Sringeri Temple in Chikkamagaluru district, and back to the port.

So far, 16 tourists have booked these services. The port has created two helipads for this purpose. To begin with, Chipson Aviation will operate a five-seater helicopter and talks are underway with another operator which has a 16-seater helicopter. The future destinations proposed are  Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramnaya, Belur and Halebid.

NMPT chairman A V Ramana said that the service is bound to find favour among foreign tourists, who can pack a large itinerary into their stay at Mangaluru by availing the helicopter service.

NMPT will only be a facilitator and they will allow operators if they have necessary permission from Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In the beginning, he said the helicopters with cruise passengers will hover over the tourist places and in the coming days, they will drop them in the morning and pick them up in the evening. Ramana said the services was a long-pending demand of cruise tourists.

Season’s first cruise drops its anchor in Mangaluru port

The season’s first cruise vessel sailed into New Mangaluru Port on Monday. AIDA VITA, a Panama flag vessel had on board 1,154 passengers and 407 crew members. The port authorities and agents welcomed the passengers with folk performances. NMPT chairman AV Ramana said that so far 24 cruises have confirmed their landing in the city.

TAGS
Mangaluru port
India Matters
