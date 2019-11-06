Home States Karnataka

BJP voters now want Congress back in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah claimed he senses that people across the state were regretting voting for the BJP, and are now wanting to see the Congress back in power in the state.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah claimed he senses that people across the state were regretting voting for the BJP, and are now wanting to see the Congress back in power in the state. Participating in a convention organised by the district Congress committee in Shivamogga on Tuesday, the former CM said, “The Congress lost the elections because of illegal activities by both the JDS and BJP. BJP leaders violated the anti-defection law and the 10th schedule of the Constitution, and seized power unethically.” 

Coming down heavily on the relief measures taken up by the current government, Siddaramaiah said neither no compensation has reached the victims who lost their homes or crops in the floods. He also went on to ridicule CM B S Yediyurappa’s statement that he was walking on a tightrope, saying, “Let him give up the (CM’s) post. We will take care of it.”

Taking a dig at the central leadership, the Congress leader said, “When Congress was in power, not a single government cheque bounced in five years.”  He ridiculed demonetisation, and called the implementation of GST “unscientific”, while blaming the central government for the economic slowdown in the country. 

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, who was also at the convention, said former PM Manmohan Singh had cautioned against demonetisation, which, he said, would lead to a drop in the GDP. “PM Modi neither consults economists, nor listens to suggestions by experts,” he said, adding that anyone who opposes the PM is met with CBI, I-T or ED raids.

