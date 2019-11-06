Drought, floods made first 100 days in office a challenge: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It is only the people of Karnataka who can rate our work,” said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, whose government completed 100 days recently. The CM said that though these first 100 days have been tough, he has “political peace”.A book on the ruling government’s first 100 days was released on Tuesday, with details on flood relief work, teachers’ recruitment process, loan waivers for fishermen and weavers, and much more.

Yediyurappa is confident of achieving a lot more in the next 100 days, he told reporters. When asked about the marks awarded for his first 100 days, the CM said that only the people should rate them. Referring to former CM and Opposition leader Siddaramiah giving his government zero rating, Yediyurappa said it’s better not to mention him.

Terming his first 100 days “challenging”, the CM said first, the state was facing severe drought, and then in August, floods wreaked havoc. “Now that the flood situation is under control, it’s time to take up development work,’’ he said. Asked whether he was happy with his performance, the CM said ‘no’. “How can a CM who is representing 6.5 crore people, many distressed due to floods, be happy? I did not take a break for my personal work in the last 100 days. However, I am satisfied with our performance.”

Better Bengaluru is BSY promise

The CM said he will be doing his second set of rounds of Bengaluru next week. “My colleagues from Bengaluru are holding review meetings on the city’s development,’’ he said. On Wednesday, an expert committee meeting will be held, after which funds will be released. “We assure you of a better Bengaluru in the next 100 days.”