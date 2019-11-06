Home States Karnataka

Golden Chariot luxury train may chug into Karnataka's Dandeli

The train service was stopped a few years ago since it failed to attract passengers due to higher tariff

Published: 06th November 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 12:07 PM

Kali river flowing through Western Ghats near Dandeli. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The state-owned luxury train - Golden Chariot is all set to chug after a long gap, with the Railway minister hinting that Dandeli will be connected along with other destinations that are covered by the special train.

The train which halted its operations a few years ago is all set to come up in new 'avatar' and expected to begin operations from January 2019. Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways has already stated that as per the new MoU between Indian Railways and Karnataka Tourism Department, the Golden Chariot will commence operations in the next two months.

The Golden Chariot Train, like its counterparts in Rajasthan and Maharashtra - Palace on Wheels and Deccan Odyssey, has been one of the best selling out packages for Karnataka Tourism Department. But due to higher tariff, the train could not attract domestic passengers as much as it did for foreigners. The train covers famous tourism destinations of the state including Belur, Helebid, Mysuru, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, Hampi and Goa. 

Tourishs at Kali Valley from Syke's Point near Dandeli (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

"The Golden Chariot train will go operational in January 2019. As Dandeli railway track is now operational there is a plan to extend the Golden Chariot to Dandeli where tourists can have glimpse of famous destinations around. Soon we shall hold talks with the department and come up with the packages. The KSTDC is already working on it," Angadi said.

Amruth Joshi, writer and travel expert from Hubballi welcome the decision and said that keeping Hubballi as a centre several tourist destinations can be connected. "After the increased air connectivity from Hubballi its noted that most of the passengers were tourists who wanted to connect either to Hampi in Ballari or Badami in Bagalkot," he said.

"Besides train service to Dandeli, we are also demanding new train between Hubballi and Dandeli. The train can leave in the morning and return to Hubballi in the night. This will be boost local tourism as Ambewadi Railway Station is located to close to famous tourism destination Moulangi Eco Park," he said.

A view of Kali Tiger reserve (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

Name It Dandeli Railway Station: Locals

Hubballi: The locals in Dandeli have requested the Railway Ministry to rename Ambewadi Railway Station as Dandeli Railway Station. A memorandum in this regard will soon be submitted to the Railway Ministry and local administration. 

