No support for BJP govt, clarifies Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While son HD Kumaraswamy spoke of a soft corner for the BJP government, father HD Deve Gowda was firm in saying that he had no such feelings. Even as some vernacular television media houses flashed headlines that the JDS had assured the government of support, party supremo Deve Gowda shot down the news with a crisp message that he would not support the BJP government, and that such information put out by some media was false.

Former CM Kumaraswamy had, in a recent statement, said that the JDS would not try to destabilise the BJP government, his excuse that flood victims were already suffering, and should not be burdened with an election in their hour of difficulty. Kumaraswamy was in London and not reachable. But Gowda’s statement was in direct contrast to Kumaraswamy’s. He also threatened to protest outside Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence on November 15, over the administration targeting JDS workers, and alleged that police had falsely framed charges against JDS workers.

It may be recalled that Gowda had taken a train ride to Yadgir recently, and protested against JDS workers being selectively picked up by the administration and subjected to excesses. Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Kandakur’s son Sharangouda, who had stung Yediyurappa in the first audiogate scandal, was being falsely framed by a local police officer, Bapugouda Patil, he said. When TNIE had asked Yediyurappa about Gowda’s protest in Yadgir, he had brushed it off, saying there was a protest and his convoy was blocked.

Naganagouda Kandakur told TNIE that he and his family were being targeted because of their role in the sting operation, when Sharangouda had met Yediyurappa in the circuit house in Devadurga, and exposed what the JDS claimed was Operation Lotus 2.BJP national spokesman Ramesh Babu, though, said that Gowda can never agree to support the BJP. Former minister and JDS leader Basavraj Horatti said he would do whatever the party leadership decided.