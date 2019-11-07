Bengaluru Subedar Saravanan wins Bronze in Croatia

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Naib Subedar Vishnu Saravanan, a sportsperson from the Madras Engineer Group and Centre, Bengaluru, won a Bronze Medal in Laser Youth U-21 World Sailing Championship category, in Croatia recently. He was among 144 participants from 41 countries, in the event that has held from October 26 to November 2.

Saravanan has several achievements to his credit. He bagged the 95th position out of 162 participants at the Laser European Sailing championship held in Portugal this year. In the Laser Under-21 European Sailing Championship in Poland this year, he won Bronze. In March 2018, he also won a Silver in the Laser Category at Europa Laser Sailing Championship held in Italy. Saravanan was enrolled as a Boys Sports Cadet at the Boys Sports Company of the Centre in 2014.