‘BJP top brass want BSY to quit by December’

Apparently, the high command has assured Yediyurappa of giving a cabinet berth to his son Vijayendra if Yediyurappa agrees to leave the post voluntarily to become Kerala Governor.

Published: 07th November 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The BJP high command has asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to voluntarily quit his post in December,” said JDS MLA from Gurmitkal constituency, Nagangouda Patil Kandkur.

Speaking to TNIE, Kandkur said that as per his contacts among senior BJP leaders in New Delhi, the BJP high command told Yediyurappa that it has brought in the practice of retiring senior leaders after they turn 75 years of age from active politics. According to Kandkur, the BJP high command told Yediyuappa that since this was applied to most senior leaders such as L K Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, it would be difficult to exempt him.

According to Kandkur, the BJP high command might be cautious of the possibility of Yediyurappa being forcibly removed the post, and subsequently forming a new party. This may affect the support the BJP gets from the powerful Lingayat community. Now, with this in mind, the BJP is convincing Yediyurappa to quit the post voluntarily, Kandkur said.

TAGS
BS Yediyurappa BJP
