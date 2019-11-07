Deve Gowda eases stand on BJP within 24 hours, speaks of 'friends' across party lines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who had on Tuesday given out a ‘No’ to any understanding with the BJP, has changed his mind in less than 24 hours.

On Wednesday, he claimed that there are no “permanent enemies” in politics.

This easing of the stand has drawn some sharp comments from the Congress.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “If they go with BJP, they are not secular.”

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao went a step further to add that the JDS was “turning communal’’.

Political circles, closely watching the developments over the past fortnight, reacted cautiously when former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy first hinted at a thawing of relationship between the JDS and BJP, when he said that considering the floods and other challenges before the state, the BS Yediyurappa government shouldn’t be rocked.

He had also indicated that Yediyurappa need not worry about the outcome of the bypolls, seen as a broad hint that the JDS may stand by the BJP in the assembly.

And now comes Gowda’s statement that “there are no permanent enemies’’. Both father and son, who had earlier predicted mid-term polls in January, seem to be reading the tea leaves differently. Now, the Gowdas seem somewhat eager to allow the government to complete its full term.

Deve Gowda took pains to define “who is an enemy” and “who is a friend” in the optics of politics.

“Is CM Yediyurappa my enemy? Siddaramaiah and I have opposed and fought each other, but we have also shared the stage together, which is a sign of friendship.” He summed up, time and situations change everything, even friends and enemies.

This softening of stand towards BJP, by the former PM, who made a mark on the national stage as a proponent of secular politics, came as a surprise to observers even within the party.

Most observers had maintained that he would not support the BJP at any cost, to keep the identity and the branding of his Janata Dal Secular, intact.

However, now there is an increasing buzz within the JDS that the party may go the whole hog and support the BJP, should it fall short of MLAs after the December 5 bypolls. On Tuesday, it was reported that Gowda and Yediyurappa had spoken to each other. For form’s sake, Gowda has maintained that they had spoken about “some other issue”.

Another telling sign of the thaw was the transfer of Bapugouda Patil, the police officer against whose ‘excesses’ Gowda had protested in Gurmitkal, and threatened to stage a protest outside Yediyurappa’s house on November 15.

Former minister Basavaraj Horatti has quite significantly said that he would do whatever the party leadership decides.

Puttanna suspended for anti-party activities

Former deputy chairman of the Council Puttanna was suspended from the JDS for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Senior JDS leader HD Revanna used extremely harsh language against Puttanna recently after he was seen to be getting close to the BJP.

Third-time MLC Puttanna’s term ends in seven months.