Dropped from NMML, Kharge says BJP out to destroy Nehru’s name

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the BJP wants to destroy Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s name. “He was a freedom fighter and went to prison for the sake of the nation. Nehru ensured our nation remained a democracy at a time when some neighbours were not democracies. He was recognized globally for non-alignment. If they want to glorify others, let them do so, but let them not meddle with Nehru’s legacy,’’ the former Opposition leader said.

Kharge was reacting to the reconstitution of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society from where he was dropped along with former Union minister Jairam Ramesh. “If they dropped me, it’s okay. But Jairam Ramesh was not a Congress representative, he has many accomplishments to his credit. Why did they drop him?’’ Kharge questioned. “In my place, they could have at least taken Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Choudary,’’ he added.

Several Congress leaders have reacted strongly to the Union government reconstituting the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society.Meanwhile, BJP national secretary B L Santosh tweeted, “Rejig of Nehru memorial museum & library criticised by Rajasthan CM @ashokgehlot51 ... Someone needs to ask him the location of library ... Anything Nehru they feel it is their monopoly ...”

In another tweet, he said, “Lot of storm over tea cup about rejig of Nehru memorial library & museum ... need to dig out details about the left out persons stepping into library anytime other than meetings which of course carries perks.. @AmitShah is an avid reader for that matter’’.