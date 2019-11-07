Home States Karnataka

I am not interested to see Siddaramaiah: Devegowda

Published: 07th November 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Coming down heavily on former chief minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged remarks against him and his son HD Kumaraswamy, the JDS Supremo  HD Devegowda said on Thursday that he is not interested to see Siddaramaiah who made harsh statements recently.

Speaking to reporters on a private visit, he said that he never had a soft corner on BJP and chief minister BS Yediyurappa, as alleged by Siddaramaiah. Former CM Siddaramaiah recently alleged that HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy seemed to have internal political adjustments and that they expressed willingness to support BJP. Gowda also took offence at a recent statement made by former CM Jagadish Shettar who said that JDS is trying for remarriage with BJP.

An Angry Gowda said," JDS has no need to lure any party or leader for its survival. I am in politics for 60 years and know how to do politics. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa transferred Yadagiri sub inspector when he threatened to stage a dharna."

Gowda refused to comment on pre or post alliance with BJP when asked about the current political situation.

