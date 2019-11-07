Home States Karnataka

Indian National Congress is bogus secular party: JDS leader HD Revanna

Revanna said JDS will fight upcoming by elections on its own and that there is no question of seat-sharing or a friendly fight

Published: 07th November 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna (File photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former Karnataka minister and JDS party leader HD Revanna alleged that the Indian National Congress party is a bogus secular party and the leaders have failed to uphold secularism. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said this is why the Congress party was defeated in general elections in different states, though the leaders describe the party as secular.

Revanna said, "A section of Congress leaders in Mandya and Tumakuru districts are projecting themselves as sincere party leaders. They are secular leaders in daylight and visit BJP leaders and CM BS Yediyurappa houses during the night. Both national parties INC and BJP are targeting JDS supremo HD Devegowda and his regional party JDS."

BJP and Congress allegedly have internal political adjustments he alleged. He said JDS will fight upcoming by elections on its own and that there is no question of seat-sharing or a friendly fight. JDS never destabilized the BJP government, he added.

"The government is purchasing maize through the middlemen despite me urging CM BS Yediyurappa to purchase maize directly from farmers. The state government is also discriminating against Hassan district by neglecting ongoing development works," he stated.

