JDS should look at only winning seats: MLA Bandeppa Kashempur

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: While former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda are keen to field candidates in all constituencies facing bypolls in December, most MLAs are of the opinion that the party should field candidates only in those constituencies where the chances of winning are high.



Bidar MLA Bandeppa Kashempur, a close follower of the former CM, told TNIE on Wednesday, “We are of the opinion that instead of fielding candidates in all constituencies facing by-elections, we should concentrate only on those constituencies where candidates have a winning chance.”

Kashempur said that bypolls were being conducted in 15 assembly constituencies, including three where JDS candidates won in the 2018 elections. The names of the candidates have been finalised, and will be announced soon, he said. JDS MLAs are of the opinion that the party should field candidates in two or three more constituencies, including Chikkaballapura and Yeshwantpur.

He said a meeting will be held in Chikkaballapura on Saturday, where the number of constituencies and names of candidates will be finalised. A close confidant of Kumaraswamy, he said his leader’s statement that he does not favour mid-term polls and would not destabilise the BJP government, has removed confusion among MLAs of the BJP, Congress and Janata Dal. Barring Siddaramaiah, no other Congress leader has said that the party favours a mid-term poll, he said. “It is a known fact that Siddaramaiah had been trying to destabilise the government just to become CM again,” Kashempur said.

Asked if JDS would support the government if Congress tries to topple the BJP, he said it was too early to comment.