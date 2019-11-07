Home States Karnataka

Late diagnosis, lack of awareness lead to COPD

Karnataka stood sixth among other states in terms of the prevalence of COPD, seeing 4,650 cases per 1 lakh people, as per the report.

BENGALURU: In view of the upcoming Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day on November 20, a press meet was held by pharmaceutical company CIPLA in the city on Wednesday. Also known as smoker’s lung disease, it kills more people in India per year than other diseases including AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and diabetes combined, as per the Global Disease Burden Report 2018.

“Smoking, use of biomass fuel and pollution lead to the disease which sees symptoms like cough, breathlessness, phlegm, and the likes. The air in the lungs do not get out properly when a person with COPD exhales. Delayed diagnosis, poor management post diagnosis and persistent exposure to risks
can result in COPD,” said Dr H B Chandrashekar,specialist in Pulmonary Medicine, Sriranga Pulmonary Clinic.

“A spirometer is used to test a patient for COPD. It tells us if there is an obstruction in breathing. However, this is not taught in the medical curriculum and not all doctors know the importance of the spirometer. Apart from pulmonologists, general physicians and other doctors may  not know about the instrument,” he said.

There is a lack of knowledge on how to perform the test and interpret the results. When taking the test, one blows into the device, and if the person suffers from COPD, he/she will not breathe out 80 per cent of the air.

