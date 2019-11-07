Minister to look into pay disparity issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said that the pay disparity between the staffers of health and medical education departments will be solved. He was speaking at an event on Wednesday.

Pointing out that the officials and staffers at all levels in the medical education department receive higher salaries as compared to their counterparts in the health and family welfare department, Sriramulu said that he would address the issue at the earliest.

He said that some Primary Health Care (PHC) centers and hospitals come under the health department, while others come under the medical education department. He said that there were allegations of corruption in government hospitals which will be curbed soon.

“The vacancies in all hospitals and PHCs will be filled and financial support will be given,” the minister said.