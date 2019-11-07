Observe Nov 26 as Constitution Day: Speaker Vishveshwara Kageri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri has suggested that the state government compulsorily observe ‘Constitution Day’ at schools and colleges on November 26.

The Speaker has written a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, urging him to direct concerned authorities to observe this day, starting this year. In his letter, which is available with TNIE, Kageri said Constitution Day should be observed at universities, schools, educational institutions, private and government offices, and other places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2015, announced that Constitution Day be observed on November 26 to commemorate its adoption. Since then, it has been observed every year.

The letter read that the day be made compulsorily to reach out to and teach the younger generations about the importance of the Constitution. It also said that publicity must be created around this, and that programmes be held at various places.