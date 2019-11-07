Pole stuck in middle of a new road in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: This electricity pole stands tall bang in the middle of a new road in Mullusoge panchayat in Somwarpet taluk. What is baffling the people is why the panchayat has left the pole untouched when it took up the road work.

While gravel stones have been laid and the road is ready to be tarred, officials are busy blaming Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) for not removing the pole.When contacted Manjula, Kushalnagar ZP member initially said action will be taken against the engineer and assured to bring up the issue at a ZP meeting on Thursday.

After contacting the GP, Manjula said, “Mullusoge GP had written to Kushalnagar CESC, requesting officials to shift two poles that stand in the way of road construction. There has been delay by officials. Hence, the road has just been gravelled and the panchayat is waiting for CESC officials to remove

the poles before the tarring work begins.”Meanwhile, the pole stands as a mute testimony to official apathy.