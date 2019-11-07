Revenue via taxes helps suburban rail project get green signal

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: With the Rs 15,990 crore suburban rail project almost on the verge of being cleared in a month’s time by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, a few are still advising caution in the midst of euphoria about a 36-year-old dream for the city finally getting realised. For, the project almost reached the doorsteps six months ago, before it was dropped at the last minute on grounds of financial unviability. However, sources in the railways are extremely positive about it coming through this time because of an important financial aspect they have incorporated in the revised suburban report submitted to the Extended Board of Railway this time, they said.

A senior railway official told TNIE that to ensure that the project will generate enough resources, a new funding pattern for the next 30 years has been incorporated into the project by the joint venture between the Ministry of Railways and the state government, K-RIDE (Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation). “We bill it as ‘value capture funding’. Simply put, it means that when any ‘mass rapid transport system’ is put in place, the value of properties in the areas near the tracks escalate.

The property tax, betterment levies and other taxes to be paid for the property would also shoot up. Railways is proposing payment of a portion of that income by the BBMP to shore up the financial aspect of the project,” he said. This is common worldover and needs to be accepted here too, official added.

It was on March 7 this year, the last day of the previous Modi government’s parliament session, that the suburban report was to be approved. But it was not even tabled in the cabinet causing disappointment among top officials and activists. TNIE broke the story that the project was dropped at the last minute as it was not considered financially viable.

Government sources had then told this reporter, “The state has to rework and send the proposal for approval. As per current proposal, the rate of return on the project is only 1.43% which is not viable for funding. Once the proposal is reworked, it will come before the centre,” they said.

The minimum fare for a single trip is set to be Rs 13 while the maximum fare would be Rs 100, another source said. “The fare has been fixed at Rs 35 for a 15-km journey. This is the distance we expect most commuters to travel,” he added. Referring to the fares as reasonable, the official added that it only cost Rs 120 crore to create one km rail track at the ground level while it cost Rs 350 crore for the same for a Metro track and nearly Rs 500 crore for a km of underground track.