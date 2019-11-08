Bengaluru to Harihar train extended till Vasco Da Gama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Yesvantpur - Harihar - Yesvantpur Tri-Weekly Intercity Express (16577/16578) will be extended till Vasco da Gama from Friday. It has been renamed as Yesvantpur - Vasco da Gama - Yesvantpur (07309/07310). It will run five days a week with new timings. According to an official release, the frequency of the train will be increased to five days for a six-month period staring from November 8 and ending on May 6 next year. From the Vasco da Gama end, the train will be run from November 10 to May 5 next year.

The following will be revised timings of the train: Yesvantpur - Vasco da Gama Tatkal Special will depart from Yesvantpur at 2.30pm and reach Vasco da Gama at 6am. It will run only on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

In the return direction, the Vasco da Gama - Yesvantpur Tatkal Special Express (07310) will depart from Vasco da Gama at 9.20 pm and reach Yesvantpur at 12.30 am the following day. It will run only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The train will have a total of 20 coaches, a revised composition of one AC 2-tier Coach, two AC 3-tier Coaches, 11 Second Class Sleeper Coaches, 4 General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage cum Brake-vans with differently-abled friendly compartments. The existing Hubballi-Vasco Da Gama Express (06948) and Vasco Da Gama - KSR Bengaluru Express (02779) stand cancelled with immediate effect.